Minnesota hosts Western Michigan in season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Western Michigan Broncos at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minneapolis; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -10.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Golden Gophers host the Western Michigan Broncos for the season opener.

Minnesota went 13-17 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Gophers averaged 5.3 steals, 2.8 blocks and 8.7 turnovers per game last season.

Western Michigan went 4-16 in MAC action and 3-13 on the road last season. The Broncos allowed opponents to score 75.1 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

