Minnesota hosts DePaul following Gibson’s 24-point outing

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 2:22 AM

DePaul Blue Demons (2-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Umoja Gibson scored 24 points in DePaul’s 86-74 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

Minnesota finished 13-17 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Golden Gophers averaged 5.3 steals, 2.8 blocks and 8.7 turnovers per game last season.

DePaul finished 15-16 overall last season while going 4-9 on the road. The Blue Demons allowed opponents to score 72.2 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

