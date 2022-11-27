Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Mincey scores 15 as UMass-Lowell downs Stonehill 73-59

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 3:57 PM

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Quinton Mincey scored 15 points as UMass-Lowell beat Stonehill 73-59 on Sunday.

Mincey added eight rebounds for the River Hawks (6-1). Abdoul Karim Coulibaly added 14 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field, and he also had 14 rebounds. Yuri Covington was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Max Zegarowski led the way for the Skyhawks (2-6) with 18 points. Stonehill also got 11 points and two steals from Isaiah Burnett. In addition, Ethan Meuser finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

