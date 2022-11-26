Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Milwaukee hosts UC Davis…

Milwaukee hosts UC Davis after Pepper’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UC Davis Aggies (4-1) at Milwaukee Panthers (2-3)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -6; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Elijah Pepper scored 24 points in UC Davis’ 82-71 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Panthers are 2-1 on their home court. Milwaukee is fourth in the Horizon scoring 78.4 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Aggies are 1-1 in road games. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Pepper averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.3 points for the Panthers. Angelo Stuart is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Milwaukee.

Pepper is averaging 21 points, 6.8 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 14.8 points for UC Davis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up