Milwaukee hosts Pepper and UC Davis

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

UC Davis Aggies (4-1) at Milwaukee Panthers (2-3)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Elijah Pepper scored 24 points in UC Davis’ 82-71 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Panthers are 2-1 on their home court. Milwaukee is fourth in the Horizon scoring 78.4 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Aggies are 1-1 on the road. UC Davis ranks second in the Big West with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Pepper averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.3 points for the Panthers. Angelo Stuart is averaging 11.8 points for Milwaukee.

Pepper is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 14.8 points for UC Davis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

