ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Miles leads No. 14…

Miles leads No. 14 TCU against Northwestern State after 26-point performance

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 TCU plays the Northwestern State Demons after Mike Miles scored 26 points in TCU’s 77-66 win over the Lamar Cardinals.

TCU finished 21-13 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Horned Frogs shot 43.9% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

Northwestern State went 5-9 in Southland play and 2-14 on the road last season. The Demons averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up