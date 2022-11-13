Miles leads No. 14 TCU against Northwestern State after 26-point performance

Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14…

Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 TCU plays the Northwestern State Demons after Mike Miles scored 26 points in TCU’s 77-66 win over the Lamar Cardinals.

TCU finished 21-13 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Horned Frogs shot 43.9% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

Northwestern State went 5-9 in Southland play and 2-14 on the road last season. The Demons averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

