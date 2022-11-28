Miles and Troy host No. 9 Arkansas

Troy Trojans (6-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -18.5; over/under is…

Troy Trojans (6-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -18.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks after Duke Miles scored 22 points in Troy’s 118-61 win against the SUNO Knights.

The Razorbacks are 3-0 in home games. Arkansas averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Trojans are 2-0 on the road. Troy averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 5- when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Brazile averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Ricky Council IV is shooting 48.3% and averaging 19.0 points for Arkansas.

Miles is averaging 14 points for the Trojans. Nelson Phillips is averaging 13.6 points, six rebounds and 3.1 steals for Troy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

