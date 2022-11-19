Middle Tennessee to visit Missouri State Saturday

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-1, 1-0 C-USA) at Missouri State Bears (1-1) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-1, 1-0 C-USA) at Missouri State Bears (1-1)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri State Bears host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Missouri State went 23-11 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bears averaged 12.1 assists per game on 28.1 made field goals last season.

Middle Tennessee went 26-11 overall with a 5-9 record on the road a season ago. The Blue Raiders averaged 8.0 steals, 4.2 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.