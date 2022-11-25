Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders take on the Hofstra Pride

Hofstra Pride (4-1) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-2, 1-0 C-USA) Laval, Quebec; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Hofstra Pride (4-1) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-2, 1-0 C-USA)

Laval, Quebec; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Middle Tennessee -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders square off against the Hofstra Pride in Laval, Quebec.

Middle Tennessee finished 26-11 overall with a 13-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Blue Raiders averaged 12.4 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

Hofstra finished 21-11 overall with an 8-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Pride averaged 8.0 steals, 2.7 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

