Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders square off against the Hofstra Pride

Hofstra Pride (4-1) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-2, 1-0 C-USA)

Laval, Quebec; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders play the Hofstra Pride in Laval, Quebec.

Middle Tennessee finished 26-11 overall with a 13-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Blue Raiders averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 5.6 bench points last season.

Hofstra finished 21-11 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pride gave up 72.9 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

