Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders square off against the Hofstra Pride

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Hofstra Pride (4-1) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-2, 1-0 C-USA)

Laval, Quebec; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders play the Hofstra Pride in Laval, Quebec.

Middle Tennessee finished 26-11 overall with a 13-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Blue Raiders averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 5.6 bench points last season.

Hofstra finished 21-11 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pride gave up 72.9 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

