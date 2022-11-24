Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Home » College Basketball » Michigan State's Malik Hall…

Michigan State’s Malik Hall out 3 weeks with foot injury

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 4:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Michigan State forward Malik Hall will be sidelined for about three weeks due to a stress reaction in his left foot, the school announced Thursday.

The 12th-ranked Spartans face No. 18 Alabama on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational. Along with Hall, the Spartans are not expected to have staring guard Jaden Akins against the Crimson Tide.

Hall felt discomfort in his foot following Michigan State’s win over Villanova last week and further examination revealed the injury. No surgery is needed, the school said.

“I feel bad for Malik as he was off to a strong start to his senior season,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “If there’s a silver lining to be found, the medical staff is optimistic that the injury was discovered before it progressed into something more serious. While we absolutely won’t rush him back, the early diagnosis should hopefully result in a shorter absence.”

Hall was averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in four games this season and playing nearly 32 minutes per game. Akins has averaged 6.8 points in nearly 21 minutes per game.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up