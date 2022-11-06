Michigan State tips off season at home against Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Michigan State Spartans East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -21;…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Michigan State Spartans

East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -21; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan State Spartans host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the season opener.

Michigan State went 23-13 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Spartans averaged 72.3 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Northern Arizona finished 4-11 on the road and 9-23 overall a season ago. The Lumberjacks gave up 73.3 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.