Michigan begins season at home against Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Michigan Wolverines Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -15.5; over/under…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -15.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines begin the season at home against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

Michigan went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Wolverines allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 21-12 overall a season ago while going 6-7 on the road. The Mastodons averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 29.5 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.