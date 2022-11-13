ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Miami (OH) to visit Georgia Monday

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 2:22 AM

Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-1) at Georgia Bulldogs (1-1)

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Bulldogs host the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Georgia finished 6-13 at home a season ago while going 6-26 overall. The Bulldogs gave up 78.5 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

Miami (OH) went 5-9 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The RedHawks averaged 75.3 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

