Miami (OH) hosts Smith and Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (2-4) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-4)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays the Miami (OH) RedHawks after D.J. Smith scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 87-68 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The RedHawks are 1-2 on their home court. Miami (OH) ranks ninth in the MAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Julian Lewis averaging 4.5.

The Trojans are 0-4 on the road. Little Rock ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 32.5% from downtown. Daniel Egbuniwe paces the Trojans shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lairy is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the RedHawks. Billy Smith is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Miami (OH).

Myron Gardner is averaging 13 points, 9.8 rebounds, four assists and 2.2 steals for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 13.0 points for Little Rock.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

