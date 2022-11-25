Miami (OH) hosts Little Rock after Smith’s 20-point game

Little Rock Trojans (2-4) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-4) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces…

Little Rock Trojans (2-4) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-4)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces the Miami (OH) RedHawks after D.J. Smith scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 87-68 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The RedHawks have gone 1-2 at home. Miami (OH) is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trojans are 0-4 on the road. Little Rock is fourth in the OVC scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 42.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lairy is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 14.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.4% for Miami (OH).

Myron Gardner is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 13.0 points for Little Rock.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

