Miami (OH) begins season at home against Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Oxford, Ohio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -8; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami (OH) RedHawks begin the season at home against the Evansville Purple Aces.

Miami (OH) went 9-8 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The RedHawks shot 43.9% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

Evansville finished 2-16 in MVC games and 2-11 on the road a season ago. The Purple Aces averaged 59.2 points per game while shooting 39.7% from the field and 32.9% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

