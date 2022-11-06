ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Miami hosts Lafayette for season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Lafayette Leopards at Miami Hurricanes

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -24.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Hurricanes host the Lafayette Leopards for the season opener.

Miami finished 10-5 at home a season ago while going 26-11 overall. The Hurricanes gave up 70.4 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

Lafayette went 4-11 on the road and 10-20 overall last season. The Leopards averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second chance points and 5.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

