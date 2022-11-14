ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Metskhvarishvili sparks ULM past…

Metskhvarishvili sparks ULM past Central Baptist 105-56

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 11:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Nika Metskhvarishvili had 15 points in UL Monroe’s 105-56 win against Central Baptist on Monday night.

Metskhvarishvili added five rebounds for the Warhawks (2-1). Victor Baffuto scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field, and added nine rebounds. Tyreke Locure recorded 13 points.

The Mustangs were led by Nate Duda, who recorded nine points. Central Baptist also got eight points from Tomas Mikyska.

NEXT UP

UL Monroe visits TCU in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up