Menifield leads Washington against Utah Tech after 21-point showing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-1) at Washington Huskies (2-0)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Keyon Menifield scored 21 points in Washington’s 75-67 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

Washington went 17-15 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies averaged 17.6 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second chance points and 15.7 bench points last season.

Utah Tech went 13-18 overall a season ago while going 3-10 on the road. The Trailblazers averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point distance last season.

