Memphis Tigers to take on the Saint Louis Billikens Tuesday

Memphis Tigers (1-0) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) St. Louis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens…

Memphis Tigers (1-0) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-0)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens host the Memphis Tigers.

Saint Louis finished 23-12 overall a season ago while going 14-5 at home. The Billikens averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 14.7 on free throws and 20.1 from deep.

Memphis finished 13-5 in AAC action and 5-6 on the road a season ago. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 68.3 points per game and shoot 39.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.