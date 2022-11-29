Memphis takes home win streak into matchup with North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Memphis Tigers (4-2) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts North Alabama…

North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Memphis Tigers (4-2)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts North Alabama looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Tigers are 1-0 in home games. Memphis ranks fourth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Lions have gone 1-3 away from home. North Alabama has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is shooting 41.9% and averaging 19.5 points for the Tigers. Jayden Hardaway is averaging 5.0 points for Memphis.

Daniel Ortiz averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Damien Forrest is averaging 9.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for North Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

