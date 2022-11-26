Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Memphis plays Stanford

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Stanford Cardinal (3-3) vs. Memphis Tigers (3-2)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal and the Memphis Tigers play at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Tigers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Memphis is seventh in the AAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Williams averaging 2.2.

The Cardinal have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Stanford is seventh in the Pac-12 with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 56.5% for Memphis.

Mike Jones is averaging 12 points for the Cardinal. Ingram Harrison is averaging 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for Stanford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

