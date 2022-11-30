Memphis faces North Alabama, aims for 4th straight home win

North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Memphis Tigers (4-2)
Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -26.5; over/under is 142
BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts North Alabama looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.
The Tigers are 1-0 in home games. Memphis is second in the AAC with 14.7 assists per game led by Kendric Davis averaging 5.5.
The Lions are 1-3 on the road. North Alabama is 1-0 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 41.9% and averaging 19.5 points for the Tigers. Jayden Hardaway is averaging 5.0 points for Memphis.
Daniel Ortiz is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 15.4 points. Damien Forrest is averaging 9.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for North Alabama.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
