Medor’s 28 help UTSA knock off Prairie View A&M 82-75

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 11:52 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Japhet Medor scored 28 points as UTSA beat Prairie View A&M 82-75 on Tuesday night.

Medor also had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Roadrunners (4-1). John Buggs III scored 18 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (3-2) were led by William Douglas, who recorded 19 points. Jeremiah Gambrell added 18 points for Prairie View A&M. In addition, Tekorian Smith had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

