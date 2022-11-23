McNeese visits No. 7 Baylor after Cryer’s 28-point showing

McNeese Cowboys (2-3) at Baylor Bears (4-1) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -33; over/under is…

McNeese Cowboys (2-3) at Baylor Bears (4-1)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -33; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Baylor hosts the McNeese Cowboys after LJ Cryer scored 28 points in Baylor’s 80-75 win over the UCLA Bruins.

The Bears are 3-0 in home games. Baylor scores 91.6 points and has outscored opponents by 22.4 points per game.

The Cowboys are 0-1 on the road. McNeese is sixth in the Southland scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 54.3% from beyond the arc. Cryer is shooting 47.1% and averaging 18.0 points for Baylor.

Christian Shumate is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Trae English is averaging 10.6 points and 1.4 rebounds for McNeese.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

