McMillian’s 17 lead Grand Canyon over Benedictine at Mesa

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 10:17 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Chance McMillian’s 17 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Benedictine at Mesa 110-53 on Saturday night.

McMillian was 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Antelopes (5-2). Walter Ellis scored 15 points, finishing 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Kobe Knox was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists.

Alphonse Alfred finished with 12 points for the Redhawks (0-2). Benedictine at Mesa also got 10 points and two steals from Tanner Crawford. In addition, Tre Carolina had seven points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

