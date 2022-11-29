Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » McKinney scores 15 as…

McKinney scores 15 as San Diego downs Longwood 71-68

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 12:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reserve Wayne McKinney III scored 15 points and his 3-pointer at the buzzer led San Diego past Longwood for a 71-68 win on Monday night.

DeShaun Wade’s 3 with 5.5-seconds left pulled the Lancers into a 68-all tie before McKinney’s heroics.

McKinney added five rebounds and three steals for the Toreros (5-3). Jase Townsend scored 15 points, going 6 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance). Jaiden Delaire was 6 of 10 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Wade led the way for the Lancers (4-4) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Longwood also got 16 points and four assists from Walyn Napper. In addition, Michael Christmas finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up