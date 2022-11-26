McGhee and Liberty host Delaware State

Delaware State Hornets (1-4) at Liberty Flames (3-3) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -24; over/under…

Delaware State Hornets (1-4) at Liberty Flames (3-3)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -24; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays the Delaware State Hornets after Darius McGhee scored 21 points in Liberty’s 55-44 victory against the Bradley Braves.

The Flames have gone 2-1 at home. Liberty is third in the ASUN with 16.8 assists per game led by Colin Porter averaging 4.5.

The Hornets are 0-4 on the road. Delaware State ranks fifth in the MEAC allowing 77.4 points while holding opponents to 48.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGhee is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 20.8 points and 1.7 steals. Brody Peebles is shooting 58.1% and averaging 11.5 points for Liberty.

Brandon Stone is shooting 65.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Hornets. Khyrie Staten is averaging 15.5 points for Delaware State.

