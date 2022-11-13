ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
McCollum sparks Siena to 75-62 victory over Albany

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 12:19 AM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Javian McCollum had 20 points in Siena’s 75-62 win against Albany on Saturday night.

McCollum also contributed six assists for the Saints (2-0). Andrew Platek was 6 of 11 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to add 15 points. Jackson Stormo recorded 12 points.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. finished with 22 points for the Great Danes (1-2). Trey Hutcheson and Da’Kquan Davis scored 10 apiece.

Siena plays Wednesday against Army at home, and Albany (NY) hosts Union (NY) on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

