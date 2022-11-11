McClain leads Hartford against Saint Francis (PA) after 21-point game

Hartford Hawks (1-1) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hartford plays…

Hartford Hawks (1-1) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford plays the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Briggs McClain scored 21 points in Hartford’s 85-43 win against the NVU-Lyndon Hornets.

Saint Francis (PA) went 9-21 overall with a 4-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Red Flash averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 33.7 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

Hartford went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 5-12 on the road. The Hawks averaged 12.2 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.