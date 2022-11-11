McCauley leads Indiana State against Ball State after 23-point performance

Ball State Cardinals (1-0) at Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State…

Ball State Cardinals (1-0) at Indiana State Sycamores (1-0)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts the Ball State Cardinals after Courvoisier McCauley scored 23 points in Indiana State’s 80-53 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

Indiana State went 11-20 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Sycamores averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

Ball State finished 4-9 on the road and 14-17 overall a season ago. The Cardinals shot 44.2% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

