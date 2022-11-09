ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Massner scores 19 in Western Illinois’ win over Rockford

The Associated Press

November 9, 2022, 10:31 PM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner scored 19 points as Western Illinois beat Rockford 113-56 on Wednesday night.

Massner added eight assists for the Leathernecks (2-0). Jesiah West and Quinlan Bennett recorded 12 points.

Kevin Diemer led the way for the Regents (0-1) with 10 points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Western Illinois visits DePaul on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

