Mason scores 25 as Rice downs Houston Baptist 76-67

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 10:32 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Mekhi Mason scored 25 points as Rice beat Houston Baptist 76-67 on Monday night.

Mason was 10 of 14 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Owls (4-2). Travis Evee scored 20 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 4 for 10 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line. Quincy Olivari was 1 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 11 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Huskies (1-5) were led in scoring by Sam Hofman, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Brycen Long added 14 points for Houston Baptist. In addition, Maks Klanjscek had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Rice’s next game is Wednesday against Prairie View A&M at home. Houston Baptist visits Missouri on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

