Mason leads Rice against Prairie View A&M after 25-point showing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) at Rice Owls (4-2, 0-1 C-USA)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Mekhi Mason scored 25 points in Rice’s 76-67 victory against the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Owls have gone 4-0 in home games. Rice is eighth in C-USA with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Mason averaging 6.0.

The Panthers are 1-3 in road games. Prairie View A&M is fifth in the SWAC giving up 72.1 points while holding opponents to 47.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Quincy Olivari is shooting 35.4% and averaging 12.2 points for Rice.

William Douglas is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and two steals for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 14.1 points for Prairie View A&M.

