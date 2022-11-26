Mashburn puts up 19, New Mexico downs North Dakota State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 19 points and New Mexico beat North Dakota State 76-55 on Saturday…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 19 points and New Mexico beat North Dakota State 76-55 on Saturday night.

Mashburn added five rebounds for the Lobos (5-0). Jaelen House scored 14 points and added five rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Morris Udeze shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Andrew Morgan led the way for the Bison (1-6) with 22 points and eight rebounds. North Dakota State also got 14 points, six rebounds and four assists from Boden Skunberg. Tajavis Miller also had six points.

New Mexico entered halftime up 32-25. Udeze paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. New Mexico outscored North Dakota State by 14 points over the final half, with House leading the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

