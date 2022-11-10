Mashburn leads New Mexico against South Alabama after 24-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico…

South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in New Mexico’s 89-81 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

New Mexico finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Lobos averaged 74.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.3 last season.

South Alabama finished 21-12 overall with a 4-8 record on the road last season. The Jaguars averaged 71.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

