Maryland visits Saint Louis following Collins’ 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Maryland Terrapins (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (3-0)

St. Louis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis’ 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

Saint Louis finished 23-12 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Billikens averaged 76.2 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 36.9% from behind the arc last season.

Maryland finished 15-17 overall with a 3-7 record on the road a season ago. The Terrapins averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

