Maryland Terrapins to host the Binghamton Bearcats on Tuesday

Binghamton Bearcats (2-0) at Maryland Terrapins (2-0)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland Terrapins host the Binghamton Bearcats.

Maryland went 15-17 overall last season while going 10-8 at home. The Terrapins allowed opponents to score 70.7 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

Binghamton went 12-17 overall last season while going 7-9 on the road. The Bearcats averaged 67.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.4 last season.

