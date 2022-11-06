Maryland Terrapins open season at home against the Niagara Purple Eagles

Niagara Purple Eagles at Maryland Terrapins College Park, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -16; over/under is…

Niagara Purple Eagles at Maryland Terrapins

College Park, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -16; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland Terrapins open the season at home against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Maryland finished 15-17 overall with a 10-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Terrapins averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point distance last season.

Niagara went 14-16 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Purple Eagles averaged 5.6 steals, 2.7 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.