ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Home » College Basketball » Maryland Terrapins open season…

Maryland Terrapins open season at home against the Niagara Purple Eagles

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Niagara Purple Eagles at Maryland Terrapins

College Park, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -16; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland Terrapins open the season at home against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Maryland finished 15-17 overall with a 10-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Terrapins averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point distance last season.

Niagara went 14-16 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Purple Eagles averaged 5.6 steals, 2.7 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up