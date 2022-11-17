Maryland-Eastern Shore visits George Washington after Bishop’s 44-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) at George Washington Colonials (2-1) Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) at George Washington Colonials (2-1)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after James Bishop scored 44 points in George Washington’s 85-80 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

George Washington finished 12-18 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Colonials averaged 68.4 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 33.7% from behind the arc last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 5-11 on the road and 11-16 overall last season. The Hawks averaged 65.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season.

