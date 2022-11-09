Maryland and Western Carolina set for out-of-conference game

Western Carolina Catamounts (0-1) at Maryland Terrapins (1-0) College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes…

Western Carolina Catamounts (0-1) at Maryland Terrapins (1-0)

College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on Maryland for a non-conference matchup.

Maryland went 10-8 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Terrapins averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.6% from deep last season.

Western Carolina finished 2-14 on the road and 11-21 overall a season ago. The Catamounts averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 11.5 on free throws and 30 from 3-point range.

