Marshall visits Miami (OH) following Lairy’s 34-point performance

Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2)

Oxford, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd after Mekhi Lairy scored 34 points in Miami (OH)’s 77-70 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Miami (OH) went 14-18 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The RedHawks averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second chance points and 3.5 bench points last season.

Marshall finished 3-11 on the road and 12-21 overall a season ago. The Thundering Herd averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 30.1% from behind the arc last season.

