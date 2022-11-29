Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Marshall hosts Akron following Johnson’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Akron Zips (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tavari Johnson scored 21 points in Akron’s 62-58 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Thundering Herd have gone 4-0 at home. Marshall is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Zips are 0-0 on the road. Akron has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taevion Kinsey is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers for Marshall.

Xavier Castaneda is shooting 39.5% and averaging 20.3 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 13.2 points for Akron.

