Marquette visits Purdue following Edey’s 30-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts the…

Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (2-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts the Marquette Golden Eagles after Zach Edey scored 30 points in Purdue’s 63-44 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

Purdue went 29-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Boilermakers averaged 79.4 points per game last season, 35.7 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

Marquette went 11-8 in Big East action and 4-7 on the road a season ago. The Golden Eagles averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.4% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.