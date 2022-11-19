Marquette upends No. 3 Texas 68-61

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jordan King scored 17 of her 25 points after halftime while Marquette held third-ranked Texas…

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jordan King scored 17 of her 25 points after halftime while Marquette held third-ranked Texas to 31% shooting to beat the Longhorns 68-61 in Saturday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

It marked the highest-ranked opponent the Golden Eagles have beaten in program history.

The Golden Eagles (4-0) led this one by 13 in the third quarter, then held on when the Longhorns (1-2) made a push back in the game. Texas twice managed to get within a single point, only to see the 5-foot-11 King respond each time to keep her team in control.

Sonya Morris scored 13 points to lead Texas, which again played without star Rori Harmon due to an injury that has left her with a day-to-day status.

No. 11 TENNESSEE 94, RUTGERS 54

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored 26 points while Jordan Horston added 12 in her return from injury as Tennessee beat Rutgers.

The Lady Vols (2-2) were off to their first 1-2 start since the 1981-82 season. But they made 13 of their first 21 shots to have the Scarlet Knights (3-2) doubled up at 38-19 midway through the second quarter.

By that point, Jackson had made her first seven shots and had 17 points. The Mississippi State transfer, who led the Southeastern Conference in scoring last year (20.3), went on to finish 11 for 12 from the field to crack the 20-point mark for the second time in three games.

Horston had suffered a left lower-extremity injury against Massachusetts and missed Monday’s loss to No. 12 Indiana.

DRAKE 80, No. 22 NEBRASKA 62

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Katie Dinnebier had 18 points and six assists, Maggie Bair added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Drake beat Nebraska.

Sarah Beth Gueldner had 16 points and four 3-pointers for Drake (2-1). Dinnebier, who scored a career-best 24 points on Sunday in a 92-86 overtime loss to No. 4 Iowa, was 5 of 8 from the floor as the Bulldogs shot 55%.

Gueldner scored 11 points in the first quarter, going 3 for 3 from distance, to help Drake lead 21-12. The Bulldogs withstood a late rally in the second quarter and built another 12-point lead, 38-26, at halftime.

Alexis Markowski led Nebraska (2-2) with 21 points. Isabelle Bourne had nine points and 11 rebounds.

