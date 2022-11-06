Marquette starts season at home against Radford

Radford Highlanders at Marquette Golden Eagles
Milwaukee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -17.5; over/under is 136.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Marquette Golden Eagles open the season at home against the Radford Highlanders.
Marquette finished 19-13 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Golden Eagles shot 45.0% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.
Radford finished 11-18 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Highlanders gave up 67.4 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
