Marquette hosts No. 6 Baylor for out-of-conference matchup

Baylor Bears (5-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-2)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -6.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: LJ Cryer and the No. 6 Baylor Bears visit Kam Jones and the Marquette Golden Eagles in non-conference action.

The Golden Eagles are 4-0 in home games. Marquette scores 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Bears are 0-0 in road games. Baylor is 4-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.3 points for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Marquette.

Cryer is averaging 17.7 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 17.0 points for Baylor.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

