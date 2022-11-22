Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Marquette Golden Eagles play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (3-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Marquette Golden Eagles face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Cypress Lake, Florida.

Marquette finished 19-13 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 7.8 steals, 5.2 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

Georgia Tech went 12-20 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Yellow Jackets averaged 68.6 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

