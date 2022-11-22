Marquette Golden Eagles play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (3-2) Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (3-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Marquette Golden Eagles face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Cypress Lake, Florida.

Marquette finished 19-13 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 7.8 steals, 5.2 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

Georgia Tech went 12-20 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Yellow Jackets averaged 68.6 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

