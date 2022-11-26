Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Marquette earns 82-68 victory…

Marquette earns 82-68 victory against Chicago State

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 11:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Olivier-Maxence Prosper’s 18 points helped Marquette defeat Chicago State 82-68 on Saturday night.

Prosper also had 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-2). Kam Jones scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Oso Ighodaro was 6-of-8 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Wesley Cardet Jr. finished with 18 points, four assists and two steals for the Cougars (2-6). Jahsean Corbett added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Chicago State. Elijah Weaver also had nine points, four assists and three steals.

Marquette led Chicago State 40-33 at the half, with Jones (11 points) their high scorer before the break. Marquette outscored Chicago State in the second half by seven points, with Prosper scoring a team-high 13 points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up